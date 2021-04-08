Editorial: The importance of civics education

In a recent survey of American adults testing their knowledge about civics, almost half couldn’t name the three branches of government — and that’s an improvement over the previous year.

The annual Annenberg Civics Knowledge Survey, released every September in honor of Constitution Day, surveyed 1,009 U.S. adults in August, ahead of the national political conventions.

The survey, conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, found that only 51% of Americans could identify the three branches (executive, legislative and judicial). Scarily, that was up from 39% in 2019 — the prior high point.

Nearly a quarter couldn’t even identify one branch. Almost 1 in 5 of those who were surveyed couldn’t list any of the five rights protected by the First Amendment (freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right of assembly and the right to petition the government) — a dramatic drop from 37% in 2017.

This is alarming. If citizens lack knowledge about how their government works, what does that bode for the country’s well-being? These politically polarized times underscore the need for an informed citizenry engaged in our democratic process.