Editorial: The importance of vaccination against COVID-19

Last week, Powhatan County Public Schools held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for local youth ages 12 to 18. The school division administered the first of two Pfizer shots to 184 people, youngsters and adults alike.

Among those were teenage brothers William and Matthew Duty, whose mother, Robin, brought them to the clinic.

“They are both traveling for a national bowling tournament in Indianapolis, and I know that is sort of a hot spot right now for COVID. We wanted to make sure they were vaccinated,” Robin Duty told Powhatan Today.

She wanted to bring William, 16, and Matthew, 15, at the same time. William said he felt safe getting the vaccine and wanted to be part of the solution of keeping more people from getting sick.

After the federal and state health agencies announced on May 12 that children as young as 12 years old could receive the Pfizer vaccine, the Chesterfield Health District reached out to the school division to see if it was interested in holding a clinic, Lynn Clayton-Prince, assistant superintendent for special education/equity and diversity, explained to the newspaper.

We hope to see more of these clinics. Getting as many people vaccinated against the highly contagious virus is key to containing this global pandemic — and that applies to all ages.