Editorial: The importance of voting

A long-ago slogan of the Maryland Lottery was “You gotta play to win.” A motto for having a say in government should be “You gotta vote to participate.”

And what does that mean? Having your voice heard as your local, state and federal elected leaders make decisions that affect all aspects of your life, from your tax rate, to when schools open, to where roads go. Voting matters. It’s that simple.

This election probably is one of the most important in our lifetimes. In Virginia, we’re picking a president, a U.S. senator, congressional members and voting on two constitutional amendments. There also are local races, such as the Richmond mayoral contest.

Early voting has reached unprecedented levels this year, the RTD’s Andrew Cain and Jess Nocera reported Thursday, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and a change to state law that expanded the window for casting ballots before Nov. 3.

As of Tuesday, two weeks before Election Day, more than 1.5 million Virginians already had voted either by absentee ballot or early in person — with more than 483,000 mail-in ballots still out. Altogether, that’s nearly one-third of Virginia’s registered voters.