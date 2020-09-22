Editorial: The long-term effects of COVID-19

The end result could be a population decline. Tucked in Appendix A of the 68-page CBO report is the agency’s “Projections of Demographic and Economic Trends.” Under “demographic factors,” the CBO projects 11 million fewer people in the United States in 2050 than it did this past year.

How will the coronavirus figure into this? We don’t know exactly, but the highly contagious virus definitely will leave an imprint on all aspects of society.

As of Tuesday, more than 31 million cases of COVID-19 were reported globally. Sadly, the United States leads with the most cases, at more than 6.8 million.

The economic toll has been staggering. Unemployment soared this spring as businesses closed. Schools shut their doors in March, with many moving to the virtual realm this fall. Colleges and universities continue to grapple with what approach works best — and what’s most safe for students, faculty and staff. Offices across the commonwealth and country continue to urge employees to work at home, if they can.