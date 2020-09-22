Editorial: The long-term effects of COVID-19

Pandemic: occurring over a wide geographic area (such as multiple countries or continents) and typically affecting a significant proportion of the population.
For some Americans, this Merriam-Webster definition might have been most meaningful in high school science classes. In 2020, it became lived experience and September will go down as a month of grim milestones.
On Sunday, Virginia surpassed 3,000 deaths from COVID-19. On Tuesday, the United States’ death toll exceeded 200,000. To put that in perspective, that’s roughly the population of Salt Lake City and Huntsville, Ala., and not too far from the number of people living in the city of Richmond.
And the globe is closing in on 1 million deaths, all while trying to resume normal life activities and waiting for a vaccine.
In the short term, we know what we have lost. We see our children sitting in chairs at home in online classrooms, rather than at tables in school with their friends. We see baseball, football and basketball games on television with empty stands. We read obituaries each day in the newspaper.
What will the long-term effects of COVID-19 be?
While government officials have taken steps to mitigate the number of deaths — stay-at-home orders, capacity restrictions on businesses and mask mandates — the United States still is suffering the greatest human toll. And as we keep reacting to community spread of the disease, projections are starting to be made about how the coronavirus will affect life a few decades from now.
Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its annual Long-Term Budget Outlook report. The document predicts what “federal deficits, debt, spending, and revenues would be for the next 30 years if current laws governing taxes and spending generally did not change.”
Birth rates are one factor. The CBO projects the total fertility rate — the average number of children that a woman has in her lifetime — will fall from 1.7 in 2020 to 1.6 in 2021 “in response to the pandemic.” The rate is estimated to return to 1.9 children per woman by 2028 and stay flat until 2050. The issue is the fertility rate remains below 2.1 — the level that “generally ensures that the population will remain steady, with no migration.”
Mortality is another consideration. In recent years, death rates have spiked, particularly among younger Americans ages 15 to 44. Alzheimer’s disease, suicides and opioid overdoses were cited as driving causes and the result was life expectancy at birth recently declined for the first time since 1993.
The end result could be a population decline. Tucked in Appendix A of the 68-page CBO report is the agency’s “Projections of Demographic and Economic Trends.” Under “demographic factors,” the CBO projects 11 million fewer people in the United States in 2050 than it did this past year.
How will the coronavirus figure into this? We don’t know exactly, but the highly contagious virus definitely will leave an imprint on all aspects of society.
As of Tuesday, more than 31 million cases of COVID-19 were reported globally. Sadly, the United States leads with the most cases, at more than 6.8 million.
The economic toll has been staggering. Unemployment soared this spring as businesses closed. Schools shut their doors in March, with many moving to the virtual realm this fall. Colleges and universities continue to grapple with what approach works best — and what’s most safe for students, faculty and staff. Offices across the commonwealth and country continue to urge employees to work at home, if they can.
Nearly 100,000 restaurants across the U.S. closed for good over the past six months, with thousands more likely to shut down in the next six months, according to the National Restaurant Association. In Richmond, at least 30 restaurants have closed for good since the pandemic struck, the RTD’s Karri Peifer reported.
Unknowns linger as fall begins and we approach colder months. Will there be a surge in cases, as some researchers fear? As we mark the sixth month of the pandemic, modifying our behavior remains the best way to contain the spread of contagion.
“[T]he science is clear and the evidence irrefutable: mask-wearing, social distancing and limits to social gatherings are vital to helping prevent transmission of the virus,” Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, said in a statement.
We’re living amid a pandemic. Be aware of your actions, and let’s hope we mark no more grim milestones.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Chris Gentilviso
