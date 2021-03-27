Editorial: The pandemic only has elevated the need for a broad range of housing solutions

Entering 2020, the Partnership for Housing Affordability (PHA) had a New Year’s resolution for the Richmond metro area. “As our region grows and matures, so does our need for a mix of stable and affordable housing options that enhance the characteristics that make Richmond unique,” wrote then-PHA Executive Director Elizabeth Hancock Greenfield in a January 2020 Times-Dispatch op-ed .

Optimism was high as PHA saw more than 20 months of work realized in the release of a new Richmond Regional Housing Framework. The document spelled out several ideals for 20 years from now. For Henrico and Hanover counties, could there be jobs at nationally recognized manufacturing and technology businesses, with housing within walking distance? For Chesterfield County, could there be a reimagined Route 1 corridor, with homes and other developments to improve quality of life for area residents? For the city of Richmond, could there be access to affordable housing in all nine council districts, for residents of all backgrounds?