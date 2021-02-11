Editorial: The 'pandemic wall'

The biggest benefit of therapy, she said, “is knowing that you’re not alone, that your feelings are valid, that there’s always something you can do to put yourself in a better position — and that you’re able to take control of the positive change in your life.”

To cope, Firestone suggests focusing on “what small, attainable goal you can attain today, or in the week ahead, before we come back to normal. That makes it easier for people to feel like they’re taking control of their life at a time where there’s a huge lack of control.”

There also is a physical component to good mental health.

Depression, stress, loneliness and unhealthy behaviors like overeating or overimbibing can weaken a body’s immune system, studies show, and lower the efficacy of certain vaccinations. This in turn could dampen the effectiveness of the COVID-19 shots, a new report suggests.

Exercise and a good night’s sleep can help boost a vaccine’s responsiveness — but even more important is good mental health.