Editorial: The pluses and minuses of virtual meetings

Of course, such disruptions can occur in person, too; but it’s easier to gavel down a handful of vociferous attendees than to control hundreds on Zoom.

Comments still are accepted, of course, but in ways that might wall them off from live, real-time, two-way participation.

While it’s clear that virtual meetings allow more people to see their governments in action, it’s not clear yet whether this format — with all of its benefits and disadvantages — has been good for democracy.

So far, we know that citizen attendance at meetings has improved in quantity — but we don’t know whether that has produced an improvement in quality.

And we probably won’t know for a long time — possibly not even until sociologists and political scientists are able to look back on the extraordinary changes wrought in our society by COVID-19.

And even then, “quality” is a subjective term, defined differently according to a diversity of values.

Our sense of values tells us that democracy is a two-way street, with the opportunity for the public to see government in action being only part — albeit a foundational part — of the equation.