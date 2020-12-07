Editorial: The politics of the black-eyed pea

We have a safe bet: After the year we’ve just had, a lot more people will be eating black-eyed peas than ever before.
If you know what black-eyed peas signify, then congratulations — you have passed the Southern identity test. If you don’t, you might be one of those Northerners who wonder why we’re closing schools at the mere prospect of a single snowflake.
It’s a Southern thang. Specifically, it’s considered good luck if you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Clearly a lot of you let us down this year.
As with many things, there’s a lot more history and politics in the humble black-eyed pea than you might suspect.
First of all, it’s not a pea, it’s a bean. There are lots of things we call by the wrong name. Chinese checkers aren’t from China; they’re from Germany. The Spanish flu wasn’t from Spain; it might have come from Kansas. Arabic numerals aren’t Arabic; they’re actually from India. See, you’ve learned something already.
Like many things we consider quintessentially Southern — okra, the banjo, folk tales — the misnamed black-eyed pea is actually African. A lot of what we think of as distinctly white culture in the South isn’t. The species Vigna unguiculata likely originated in west Africa; that’s where its genetic diversity is the greatest — in the swath of countries from Burkina Faso, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria on the Atlantic coast inland to Niger and Cameroon. Intercontinental trade introduced the black-eyed pea to Europe about 300 B.C. and to India about 200 B.C.
The introduction of the delicious and nutritious black-eyed pea to North America was directly related to the vile trade in enslaved humans. California State University-Northridge historian Joseph Holloway writes that black-eyed peas were one of the foods that slave traders fed to their human cargo on voyages across the Atlantic. From there, the black-eyed pea became a staple in the Caribbean — easily grown in that climate and familiar to the enslaved African laborers. “Sources indicate that peas reached Florida around 1700 and then appeared in the fields and on the tables of whites and blacks in North Carolina in the 1730s,” Holloway writes. “Although Virginians cultivated black-eyed peas in the 1600s, they did not become common table food until after the American Revolution.”
George Washington wrote in 1791 that “pease” were rarely grown in Virginia but he set out to change that. The next year, he bought 40 bushels of seed and for years later, the instructions he sent to his overseers at Mount Vernon as well fellow farmers in Virginia frequently included references on where, when and how to plant them. In 1796, then-President Washington took time from his official duties to write back home: “Near the quarter, at Mansion house; I think, if it is yet unsown, it would be a good spot (or as much thereof as is necessary) to sow the Pease in.” Later, Washington’s personal secretary sent a detailed letter — likely at the president’s behest — with 12 questions about peas to the commissioners of the new District of Columbia. It appears they had been instructed by the president to plant part of the new federal district in black-eyed peas.
Thomas Jefferson likewise was pro-pea. “It is very productive, excellent food for man and beasts, awaits without loss our leisure for gathering and shades the ground very closely during the hottest months of the year.”
Black-eyed peas were often called cowpeas because, as Holloway writes, “cows were allowed to eat their stems and vines in the fields after the corn crops had been picked.” That made the plant doubly valuable in the eyes of Southern farmers. Northerners apparently had a very different impression.
One story says that when General William Sherman burned his way through Georgia in the Civil War — an early example of “total war” against civilians — he spared crops of black-eyed peas because he didn’t think they were fit for human consumption. After that, black-eyed peas became associated with good luck. Others dispute that account because even if Sherman thought those peas were only for feeding animals, they should still have been a military target. After all, in General Philip Sheridan’s burning of the Shenandoah Valley in 1864, he had directed Union soldiers to burn lots of barns and generally lay waste to farms in the “breadbasket of the Confederacy.” If Sherman spared pea fields, then his “march to the sea” was falling short of true total war. Others point out another potential weakness in this legend: Pea crops in Georgia should have already been harvested by the time Sherman’s army marched through in November and December 1864.
Meanwhile, there’s an alternate origin story that says it was newly freed slaves who started the tradition of eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day, because that was when they celebrated the Emancipation Proclamation. If so, that underscores the point we made earlier: A lot of Southern culture has Black origins. The South has certainly had its problems over the years dealing with its multi-cultural nature, but food is one thing we can generally agree upon.
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times