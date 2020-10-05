Editorial: The reality of COVID-19

In Alexandria, the City Council recently voted, 5-2, to add a mask mandate for outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not feasible. The requirement went into effect on Oct. 1 and expanded the state’s executive order that has applied to most indoor areas since late May.

Differences in opinion are healthy. But we all should be on the same page about public health. The coronavirus is not a hoax. It is a highly contagious virus that quickly can turn deadly.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people across the globe and has the ability to hospitalize anyone, including the president of the United States or the governor of Virginia. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of around 210,000 people in this country — roughly the size of Des Moines, Iowa, or Rochester, N.Y. — including more than 3,200 Virginians.

Until there is a vaccine, masks, hand-washing and social distancing are our best tools against the virus. If you’re sick, stay home. If you’ve been exposed to it, quarantine appropriately. Don’t put others at risk by needlessly exposing them to contagion. And sometimes standing just 6 feet away isn’t enough of a safeguard.