Editorial: The ‘Ridership Concept’ is the next step toward better regional mobility

Two initial ideas now are in public view: the “Ridership Concept,” which focuses on raising service in dense, high-use areas; and the “Coverage Concept,” which prioritizes expanding service to more corners of the region. There are pros and cons to both approaches, but right now, we think the “Ridership Concept” is the next step toward better regional mobility.

Under this vision, GRTC would increase service on Routes 1 and 5 to every 10 minutes; Route 7 to every 15 minutes; Route 19 to every 20 minutes; and Routes 18 and 79 to every 30 minutes, with a new loop connecting those two West End lines. Additionally, lines running every half hour would be extended along major thoroughfares: Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, Brook Road in Henrico and Meadowbridge Road/Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico.