Editorial: The road back to normal

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, whose state had one of the best vaccine rollouts in the country, now is offering a $100 savings bond to anyone between ages 16 and 35 who gets vaccinated. Let’s give Justice credit for creative thinking.

“It would be such a drop in the bucket compared to the ungodly amount of money we’re spending right now,” Justice told The Washington Post. If everyone in West Virginia in that age group took him up on the offer, the state would pay out $27.5 million (which will come from federal funding as part of this past year’s CARES Act). There are critics — there always are — but the plain-spoken Justice has a ready answer: “If I’m able to pull this off and we are able to shut this down for the small price of $27.5 million … I would tell those critics to kiss my butt.”

For the record, Justice isn’t the first to have this idea. In a commentary The Roanoke Times published this past December, former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick Jr. of Roanoke proposed offering either a cash voucher or a tax credit to anyone who gets the vaccine.

It still is not too late to act on Fishwick’s suggestion. Fishwick is a Democrat but Republican fiscal hawks, in particular, ought to like the idea of a tax credit — that would mean less money for the government to spend.