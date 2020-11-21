Editorial: The silver lining of conducting a census during a pandemic

Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, who helped kick off the first census event in the commonwealth, credited sage planning for keeping the numbers moving in a positive direction.

“When COVID hit, I think Virginia was still in a good place to get as best a count as possible because of the groundwork that had been done over the course of several years at the state and local level,” Price said Tuesday.

We agree. In December 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order establishing the Virginia Complete Count Commission, a body of up to 40 members that would “enlist a broad range of stakeholders and representatives of constituencies that have historically been considered ‘hard-to-count’ populations, to educate communities and promote the census.” The goal was to represent every region and every demographic possible.

In June 2019, Northam authorized $1.5 million from the commonwealth’s Economic Contingency Fund to support education and outreach efforts for the 2020 census.