Editorial: The summer option for back-to-school

School systems still could follow the current 180-day school calendar. But instead of a long summer vacation, students could have periodic, shorter breaks. For instance, students could attend school for six to nine weeks, starting in early August, and then break for a week or two, ending in June, with a six-week summer vacation.

Proponents call year-round school “a balanced calendar” that more evenly spreads school days over the year, shortens the summer break and builds in “intersessions” for remediation, enrichment and accelerated programs.

As we have previously written, students could use an intersession period to pursue a special interest, engage in a community activity or focus on a subject that needs improvement. During this particular time of pandemic, students could take their projects outdoors, getting some much-needed fresh air after a winter spent indoors.

Advocates say a year-round calendar benefits students and teachers alike. It better reflects our modern economy, moving away from the agrarian calendar that traditionally has set the course of the school year. Teachers who endorse the idea say it prevents burnout, and gives them for time for planning and preparation.

An estimated 4% of schools, serving about 3 million students, follow a year-round schedule, according to Education Week.