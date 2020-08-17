Editorial: The U.S. Postal Service’s daily value to Virginians is far beyond voting

April 24 seems so long ago. At a time of great uncertainty amid COVID-19, President Donald Trump’s tweet offered hints of leadership, on an issue Richmonders know quite well.
“I will never let our Post Office fail,” he wrote. “It has been mismanaged for years, especially since the advent of the internet and modern-day technology. The people that work there are great, and we’re going to keep them happy, healthy, and well!”
The U.S. Postal Service and reliability have not gone hand in hand. An August 2019 audit of the 74 units serving the Richmond District found 1 in 5 were hampered by delivery delays and slow responses to complaints, The Times-Dispatch reported.
A prolonged pandemic and a political melee over mail-in ballots have taken the mismanagement fracas to new heights. But the U.S. Postal Service’s daily value to Virginians is far beyond voting.
Reports of halting overtime, cutting sorting machines and removing mail boxes are the antithesis of the president’s April promise and the role of mail service in our communities. Virginia also is one of 46 states that received a letter from the Postal Service, warning mail-in ballots might face delays.
“In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, said this past week in a letter to colleagues. “Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote.”
We agree. The battle over the ballot box is putting health at risk for reasons other than Election Day or COVID-19. Checks, financial statements, lifesaving prescriptions and other everyday needs still come through the mail. If areas of the Richmond region were fed up with delays years ago, how fed up are we today?
We’re encouraged to see Virginia’s Mark Herring among a host of attorneys general considering legal action to stop operational changes and funding lapses from impeding the Postal Service’s daily role as a lifeline in our communities. Congress also has responsibilities on its plate — protecting mail service in the short-term and addressing financial issues in the long-term — that should not be subsumed by a recess, or a campaign.
There is no disputing the need for, as Trump said, better management of the U.S. Postal Service. Further delays in bills, medication or ballots are added roadblocks that certainly are the opposite of that message during a pandemic. Where is the leadership?
— Chris Gentilviso