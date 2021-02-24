Editorial: The way forward to end this pandemic

In about one week’s time, the state’s new centralized system to preregister for vaccines — online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by phone at (877) VAX-INVA (829-4682) — helped onboard 500,000 people onto the waitlist, Northam said. The new call center has handled more than 100,000 calls, with service in English and Spanish, and a callback program serving nearly 100 languages. Call centers also are making outbound calls and emails to help schedule appointments at pharmacies, a sign of synergy between state systems and health care providers’ availability.

“This is great news,” Northam said. “The system is working and it is meeting a much-needed effort.”

We agree. Through tireless work by our everyday heroes, results are happening in our communities. This week, 220 vaccination events are being held around the commonwealth, Northam said. With a recent jump in allocations from the Biden administration to states, as well as to pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, more trusted, accessible community institutions are involved, and more shots are getting into arms.