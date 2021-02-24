Editorial: The way forward to end this pandemic

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam stood at the podium at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, acting with a sense of command, not under a sense of duress.
Roughly one month ago, Northam was juggling the start of a bitter winter and an equally bitter public reacting to the commonwealth’s early COVID-19 vaccine struggles. At a late January press conference, with Virginia near the bottom of key state rankings, he recognized the lack of patience and pledged to clean up the situation.
“We all want to put COVID behind us and get back to normal,” Northam said. “We know that vaccines are the way out and everyone wants to get their shot now, and I get that.”
Two days after the U.S. passed the grim 500,000-death milestone, the way forward to end this pandemic was in clear view. Through improved organization, collaboration and urgency among local, state and federal leaders, Virginia had the metrics to demonstrate real progress in the fight against COVID-19.
More than 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the commonwealth, the governor said at a press briefing. More than 1.7 million people also have preregistered to get vaccinated. That’s roughly 10,000 times the number of new cases reported on Wednesday (1,907).
In about one week’s time, the state’s new centralized system to preregister for vaccines — online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by phone at (877) VAX-INVA (829-4682) — helped onboard 500,000 people onto the waitlist, Northam said. The new call center has handled more than 100,000 calls, with service in English and Spanish, and a callback program serving nearly 100 languages. Call centers also are making outbound calls and emails to help schedule appointments at pharmacies, a sign of synergy between state systems and health care providers’ availability.
“This is great news,” Northam said. “The system is working and it is meeting a much-needed effort.”
We agree. Through tireless work by our everyday heroes, results are happening in our communities. This week, 220 vaccination events are being held around the commonwealth, Northam said. With a recent jump in allocations from the Biden administration to states, as well as to pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, more trusted, accessible community institutions are involved, and more shots are getting into arms.
Walmart, Safeway, Food City, Giant and a network of independent community pharmacies soon will begin vaccinating eligible Virginians with Pfizer and Moderna doses. Locations will vary, with decisions made between the companies and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) “to focus these efforts on high-risk and vulnerable communities,” Northam said. Virginians ages 65 and older still are the priority and shots will be by appointment. The federal pharmacy partnership puts an additional 52,000 doses in hand each week, Northam said.
Rather than holding events in stores, Walmart will work with VDH and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to hold offsite vaccination clinics. We anxiously await this option, as it addresses community access divides. Vaccination events should reach Virginians in need in every corner of the state, not force the public to hunt on its own or make a long trip.
Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing $179 million in aid to support Virginia’s vaccination efforts. Per a release from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, the money will be managed by VDEM. Northam said it will assist with costs as well as identifying future mass vaccination sites. Planning is ongoing, and another true sign of progress.
“We will be ready as supply expands,” Northam vowed, knowing that earlier in the morning, a key analysis had been released. The Food and Drug Administration found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine met the requirements for an emergency use authorization. These single-shot doses could reach states next week, bringing a third vaccine option and everyone closer to herd immunity, Northam said.
But it’s important to note: Vaccinations do not rid us of this virus. They better protect us against serious illness and death. We still need the tried-and-tested supports of masks, social distancing, hand-washing and prioritizing outdoor over indoor gatherings.
Starting Monday, Virginia will loosen some COVID-19 restrictions: moving the alcohol sales cutoff from 10 p.m. to midnight; ending a curfew of midnight to 5 a.m.; raising outdoor gathering caps from 10 to 25 people; and expanding outdoor entertainment and public amusement venue caps from 250 people to 30% capacity and a max of 1,000 attendees. If the “cases-down-and vaccinations-up” trend continues, Northam expects the 1,000-person cap would clear by April.
“We do not want to risk our progress by easing restrictions too quickly,” Northam said. “Not now when more and more Virginians are getting the protection of vaccines and not when variants that can infect more people more quickly are spreading.”
We support that. As USA Today recently noted, in less than one year’s time, the virus’ death toll is similar to the populations of Atlanta, Kansas City, Mo., and Sacramento, Calif. More than 7,800 Virginians have died from COVID-19, and nearly half of the commonwealth’s fatalities have occurred since Thanksgiving.