Editorial: The workplace of the future

“Accept that even doing things that you once enjoyed a great deal, such as attending a sports event or party, may not trigger the positive emotions they once did. In fact, crankiness may be the norm rather than happy relaxation — at least for a time,” Forsyth said. “And, ironically, maintaining strong social connections with others may be the cure for social anxiety about re-entry, so long as those are the connections that strengthened during isolation.”

For some workers returning to the office, they will have to get used to shared spaces, the once-familiar background noises that now might sound jarring and wearing clothing other than athletic wear — and interacting face to face, once again, with their colleagues.

As of the end of March, nearly one-quarter of employees in 10 big cities throughout the United States were reporting to their offices, according to Kastle Systems, a managed security services provider for 3,600 buildings throughout the country. That number likely will grow as more people get vaccinated against the highly contagious virus.