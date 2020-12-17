Editorial: The world is gaining on us

However, the report also studied 100 “emerging ecosystems” — cities on the rise that in coming years will claim a growing share of the new economy. Of those, 28 are in the United States. Europe, by contrast, places 32 cities on the list (with 22 in Asia, the rest scattered elsewhere).

Now perhaps that ratio shouldn’t be a surprise. Europe has more people than the United States — the European Union’s 445 million to our 328 million. Still, the point is, the United States won’t dominate the world’s economy the way it has in the past — we’re going to be on more equal footing with the rest of the world.

Here’s a case in point: Of those top 10 “emerging ecosystems,” only two are in the United States — Philadelphia, at No. 8, and the Research Triangle in North Carolina, at No. 10. The others are, in order: Mumbai, India; Jakarta, Indonesia; Zurich, Switzerland; Helsinki, Finland; Guangzhou, China; Barcelona, Spain; Madrid, Spain; then Philadelphia, Manchester-Liverpool, Great Britain; then the Research Triangle.