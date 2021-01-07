Editorial: There is no time for calm. Virginia must improve its COVID-19 vaccine capabilities.

As COVID-19 surges, the current rate of inoculations is falling well short of the desired timeline. Northam used his Wednesday press conference to lay out the mathematical hurdles. With roughly 8.5 million Virginians and two doses per person, 17 million shots need to be administered.

But until more shipments arrive, the state has a low bar of 14,000 vaccinations per day. The hope is for a stronger short-term target of 25,000 shots daily and an eventual long-term goal of 50,000 daily.

If most of the commonwealth is to be vaccinated by this summer, the pace has to quicken, period.

The appointment of Dr. Danny TK Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments, to lead the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort gives us hope that there will be a steadier hand going forward. And the urgency heard in the governor’s voice on Wednesday must be maintained until the mission is accomplished.