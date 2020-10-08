Editorial: There’s the urgency we’ve been looking for on broadband

Enter the home of a student attending school virtually, or a parent juggling a job and child care. Visit a small business that cannot engage with customers online. Talk to a farmer who is unable to use the latest technology to care for crops. Meet a patient driving long distances to receive care because telehealth is out of the question.

Watch as Virginians reset wireless hot spots 10 times a day, rejoin Zoom meetings after missing a critical exchange or can’t pay a bill because of $70 in data overage fees.

Across the commonwealth, COVID-19 has accelerated the need for reliable broadband internet access. In underserved households, this issue cannot wait. On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the commonwealth would allocate $30 million in CARES Act funding toward fast-tracking broadband projects. There’s the urgency we’ve been looking for.