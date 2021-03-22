Editorial: Thoughtful GRTC investments can and will remove barriers to opportunity

The expense of owning and operating a new car continues to grow. According to a December report from AAA, the average cost in 2020 was $9,561, a $279 increase from the previous year and the highest total since AAA began tracking such costs in 1950.

While rideshare services might be a necessary lifeline from time to time, the RTD report noted that a one-way bus fare ($1.50) is 10 times less expensive than making the 7.6 mile trip via such apps. At 2 p.m. on Monday, we plugged in an Uber ride from the Food Lion to John Tyler Community College and found roughly the same ratio. The cost was $16.62.