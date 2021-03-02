Editorial: Three connections we have to Mars

What the public heard was Mohan in Pasadena narrating that data up until the point that she announced “touchdown confirmed — Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars” and the control room broke into cheers. The United States has made this look easy of late but we forget that, historically speaking, about half of all Mars missions have failed. In the aftermath of this successful landing, Mohan became something of a celebrity — the literal face of the “new” NASA. It took decades (and the movie “Hidden Figures”) before most people were aware that someone other than white men was involved in getting us to the moon and back. Here’s a young woman of color who is front and center for the most complicated Mars mission ever, not just as a play-by-play announcer on the data coming in via Green Bank, but the lead engineer on Perseverance’s control system.

Mohan is a native of India with a very American story. Her family moved to the United States when she was 1 year old. When she was 9, she saw “Star Trek” and that first got her interested in space (Hollywood would love that part). Her original goal was to become a doctor. Then, at 16 in the late 1990s, she took a physics class in high school at Hayfield Secondary School. “I was lucky enough to have a great teacher and everything was so understandable and easy,” she says in her official JPL bio. “That was when I really considered engineering as a way to pursue space.” An engineering degree from Cornell University and a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology followed. Before Mohan worked on the mission to Mars, she worked on the Cassini mission to Saturn. We’d be remiss in our duties if we didn’t point out that some schools in Virginia — typically small, rural ones — aren’t able to offer physics classes. We might have other Mars flight controllers among us, but they won’t get that opportunity because of the disparities in Virginia’s school system. Those students could take physics virtually, although many students also don’t have internet access.