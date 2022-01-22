Editorial: Time for a comprehensive funding plan for mental health dockets

Clearly the need is there — and the dockets are helping — but is funding keeping pace with the growth?

Within the state’s current biennial budget is an appropriation of $1 million over two years ($500,000 in the first year; $500,000 in the second) for “mental health court dockets with high caseloads, to be allocated by the Virginia Supreme Court.” DBHDS also received money that it will disburse for the specialty dockets. In addition, tens of millions have been set aside to cover behavioral health counselors who work in prisons to help inmates.

But that’s not the same as assisting those with intervention programs, which is where the dockets prioritize and partner with community service boards before offenders fall deeper into the criminal justice system.

Virginia is sitting on a hefty surplus, and there are many plans for it. A steady state appropriation to fund more behavioral health docket programs would help reduce incarceration. And those closest to specialty dockets — the judges who oversee them and the local officials who help fund them — say the best use of state funds would support the work on the ground.