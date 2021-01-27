Editorial: Time for passenger rail advocates to think big

Presumably the state won’t be plunking down that cash unless it’s certain that Norfolk Southern will allow some extra passenger trains. We’re told by some passenger rail advocates that the route from Christiansburg to Bristol actually might be straighter and less complicated than getting passenger rail through the Roanoke yards and over the mountain to the New River Valley.

But thinking about getting passenger rail to Bristol isn’t big enough, either. So what should be our long-term goal? Atlanta. Or at least Chattanooga.

We’re not the first to broach the Atlanta idea. Making the case for a Lynchburg to Roanoke to Christiansburg to Bristol to Atlanta train (or, more realistically a Northeast Corridor train that goes on that route) is complicated by two things. First, there already is a train that goes through Virginia on its way to (and from) Atlanta. That’s the Amtrak Crescent, which runs from New York to New Orleans and makes stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Danville.