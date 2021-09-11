Editorial: To beat COVID-19, we need a firmer stance on the ‘right thing’ to do

On July 4, President Joe Biden sought to channel the positive energy of celebrating America’s birthday toward the drive to end the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two hundred and forty-five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king,” Biden said. “Today, we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus. That’s not to say the battle against COVID-19 is over. We’ve got a lot more work to do.”

Two months later, the battle absolutely is not over. In his July speech at the White House, Biden noted that on the back of his daily schedule card, he kept a tally of “the precise number” of people whose lives were lost to the virus. It was 603,018 as of Independence Day. Entering this weekend, more than 50,000 Americans have been added to the death toll.

Something is not right here. And to beat COVID-19, we need a firmer stance on the “right thing” to do.