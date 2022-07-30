Editorial: To bridge our differences, bring back the in-person moments

When COVID-19 swept across Virginia in 2020, there was little question that to keep people safe, state and local government had to turn to virtual settings to conduct public meetings. Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex and other videoconfererencing platforms quickly replaced physical rooms at buildings across the commonwealth.

As Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, noted in June 2021, the decision to employ this technology actually enhanced public participation in two ways. Meetings were broadcast live and made available as on-demand videos via platforms such as Facebook and YouTube; and comments were accepted via phone, email or in writing.

But Rhyne also identified a trade-off: There was a “diminished quality of the deliberative process and compromised interactions among members and the public,” she wrote. To bridge our differences, we have to bring back the in-person moments.

Look at two local issues that are far less polarizing (and get far less attention) than guns, abortion, or Jan. 6, but still are critically important. Chesterfield County and Henrico County are in the process of informing voters about their respective bond referendums, which will appear on the upcoming 2022 election ballot. Absentee voting runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5, and Election Day is set for Nov. 8.

Chesterfield leaders recently detailed the county’s $540 million plan. Projects include $375 million for schools, $81.1 million for public safety, $45.7 million for libraries, and $38.2 million for parks and recreation. The referendum will appear as a single yes-or-no question.

Henrico recently did the same for its $511 million plan. The project categories are $340.5 million for schools, $83.85 million for public safety, $50 million for drainage and $37 million for recreation and parks. This referendum will appear as four separate yes-or-no questions, one for each issue.

Both counties are informing voters on the bond referendums through robust FAQ pages, YouTube videos and more. They also will hold in-person meetings in the months ahead.

As Chesterfield’s FAQ document explains, general obligation (GO) bonds support “capital investments” with a “public purpose”; and per Virginia law, voters are required to approve their issuance as a “future obligation for the locality to be paid through tax revenue.”

A Henrico video explainer by Deputy County Administrator Brandon Hinton added that GO bonds allow the county to issue debt “at the very lowest interest rate for our taxpayers, accomplishing significant projects.”

Recent bond referendums have received overwhelming approval from voters (Chesterfield in 2013 and Henrico in 2016, for example). But there still are questions to sort through.

For example, one of Chesterfield’s FAQs is: Why doesn’t the county cut property taxes (more) instead of adding projects?

“The county and school division maintain more than 10 million square feet and have identified more than $1.3B in needed improvements and new facilities to meet demand for public services and programs,” Chesterfield explained. “The county is growing on average 1.8 percent per year, which is putting pressure on existing resources and creating the need for new facilities. If the county does not construct these projects, taxpayers could pay for increased maintenance costs and improvements may not be completed.”

Submitting that question in writing, reading the response in writing or watching a prerecorded video might answer a voter’s question. But getting in a real room together still is the best way to create clarity and build relationships.

“Meetings of public bodies are meetings of people with different agendas, different approaches, different ideologies,” Rhyne wrote 10 years ago, in a piece previewing an upcoming Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council work group on electronic meetings. “HOW they are saying something (or listening/reacting to something) can be as important as WHAT they say. Body language and attentiveness matter.”

“Meetings — still called Town Halls in some areas — have traditionally been the place where the people gather to discuss the issues that will affect them,” Rhyne added. “They want to know what their elected officials are doing, and they want to know who else in the community shares (or disagrees with) their beliefs. People can get together to hone their message, or to approach an opponent with a compromise, a new idea or additional information.”

Virtual flexibility undoubtedly was a silver lining of the pandemic, and more public participation is something government should strive for, regardless of platform. But the tried-and-tested method of meeting in person also can help us sort through key issues, and maybe even come together on them.

For more information on the bond referendums, visit: https://www.chesterfield.gov/bond or https://henrico.us/bonds

— Chris Gentilviso