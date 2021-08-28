Editorial: To build trust and get more shots in arms, we have to reach into the community

PETERSBURG
On a sweltering Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., walked into Tabernacle Baptist Church Community Life Center and wiped some sweat off of his brow.
The weather was only part of the perspiration. The latest COVID-19 storylines were a source of great worry: record-high deaths in Florida; no intensive care unit beds available in Alabama or Arkansas.
Warner was forthright about his frustration. He was equipped with two key forms of protection against COVID-19 — being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors. He struggled to come to terms with images like one that happened minutes earlier down the street: A young Black man walked into a convenience store without a mask — and perhaps without a vaccine, too.
“I don’t know how many more times we have to hear from people who said they didn’t get the vaccine and now they’re in the hospital and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish I would have gotten it,’ ” Warner said.
In Petersburg, 6 in 10 people are at risk of having that regret — not fully vaccinated, despite free shots and plenty of federal resources. Katrina Saphrey, senior epidemiologist for the state’s Crater Health District, said cases in the city also keep rising, with a positivity rate of 10.5% as of Wednesday.
During a 90-minute roundtable, more than a dozen community leaders made clear why: To build trust and get more shots in arms, we have to reach into the community.
Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, recalled a conversation she had a day earlier with a young man about his hesitancy to roll up his sleeve. “Distrust of the vaccination,” she said. “Distrust of government and distrust of its ability to protect him.”
At that juncture, there are two roads a vaccinated friend or family member could take: Apply pressure or exude patience.
“We think, ‘What is going on? This is easy for you to do. You should get a shot.’ ” Aird said. “But we cannot be impatient. We have to be patient with the population of people who feel hesitancy right now.”
The data showing the vaccines’ efficacy is clear. Per Saphrey, as of Aug. 14, more than 4.7 million Virginians had received their shots. Of those people, 0.2% developed COVID-19, 0.009% were hospitalized and 0.0018% have died. But as the microphone made its way around the table, the individual attendees’ talking points quickly became trends.
Inconsistent messaging and conflicting information online were undermining their ability to persuade their neighbors. Political divides over masks and vaccine safety were difficult to overcome. Fears that the health care system will mistreat Black patients were pervasive. And even among young people and their families, agreement and progress have been hard to come by.
“Some of them do not want their child to get the vaccination,” said William Lawson, athletic director for Petersburg High School. “Some don’t even want them to get tested.”
Aird asked Lawson if he felt the need to push when people object. “We really have to go into their community for them to really understand and appreciate the message that we’re giving,” he responded.
The question is how, but the room was not without solutions. Anna Bradley, social action chair for Delta Sigma Theta sorority, pressed health officials and elected leaders to dig deeper.
“Are there specific neighborhoods?” Bradley asked. “Are there specific demographics here in Petersburg that we need to target?”
During recent 2020 census outreach, Bradley organized a car caravan in tandem with census workers and local police to go door to door for six hours. Why couldn’t that kind of grassroots effort be replicated?
And even when the outreach really is one-on-one, has the verbal and written communication been fully scrutinized? Bruce Brown, chair of the National Panhellenic Council of Petersburg, pointed to one of the fliers handed out at the gathering. One section read: “When will I be fully protected?”
“ ‘Fully protected’ is the wrong word,” Brown contended, moving to a separate segment of the literature that explained how no vaccine is 100% effective. “Now you have conflict,” he added.
Would the messaging be better if it said you’re protected to the fullest extent possible? How about more detail on how certain health conditions put some people at higher risk of illness than others?
As Warner listened, it’s worth highlighting the three questions the senator told the group he hoped to get clarity on: Who should be the right messenger? What should be the right message? Is there a different form of communication they should use?
But the answers are not that simple, and they vary from situation to situation, said the Rev. Evalina Huggins of AME Zion Church. While based in Maryland, Huggins works throughout the church’s Mid-Atlantic district and serves as project manager for a grant that dispatches people into Virginia communities to work on the vaccination issue. She said her team has been able to inoculate 50 to 60 people per day.
“You’re not going to do it with the Health Department,” Huggins said. “You’re not going to do it with a local church because there are ‘un-church’ people.” If we “reach into the community” — people we know — she said the vaccinated can secure unvaccinated neighbors’ “undivided attention” in everyday settings like the salon or the barbershop.
In March, federal, state and local officials had high hopes that a new mass vaccination center at Virginia State University in nearby Ettrick would reach scores of people and serve vulnerable populations. While the facility provided more than 92,000 doses, it lasted just under 75 days, WTVR reported.
What if officials had built networks of respected faith and community voices, or student leaders like VSU’s K’risha Chesterfield? Chesterfield told the panel about distrust she encountered among her college peers, while also seeing vaccine approaches like email blasts and website updates fall flat.
As an inaugural fellow at VSU’s Hill Leadership Institute, Chesterfield came to school two weeks early. She attended trainings on how the COVID vaccine works and how to get the message out.
“It starts first in your circle,” she said — connections through social groups, residence halls and more. That creates relatable support bases where students lean on familiar faces for more information or even a partner to walk to a clinic with.
If we fail to listen to and work with people feeling vaccine hesitancy, we run the risk of more grief. The Rev. Robert A. Diggs Sr., pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, welcomed Wednesday’s group with a heavy heart.
In recent weeks, Diggs suffered two losses: his sister and his administrative assistant of 20 years, Zilphia Harris. He shared the story of how Harris suffered a blood clot and tried to seek care at not one but two local emergency rooms. “She literally could not get seen,” he said. The crowd gasped.
“Nothing would be worse than if we were reconvening here in 30 days and all of the beds are gone in our local hospitals,” Warner stressed.
The time is now to empower local leaders on the front lines of vaccine hesitancy. To build trust and get more shots in arms, in Petersburg and elsewhere, we have to reach into the community.
— Chris Gentilviso