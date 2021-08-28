Editorial: To build trust and get more shots in arms, we have to reach into the community

Would the messaging be better if it said you’re protected to the fullest extent possible? How about more detail on how certain health conditions put some people at higher risk of illness than others?

As Warner listened, it’s worth highlighting the three questions the senator told the group he hoped to get clarity on: Who should be the right messenger? What should be the right message? Is there a different form of communication they should use?

But the answers are not that simple, and they vary from situation to situation, said the Rev. Evalina Huggins of AME Zion Church. While based in Maryland, Huggins works throughout the church’s Mid-Atlantic district and serves as project manager for a grant that dispatches people into Virginia communities to work on the vaccination issue. She said her team has been able to inoculate 50 to 60 people per day.

“You’re not going to do it with the Health Department,” Huggins said. “You’re not going to do it with a local church because there are ‘un-church’ people.” If we “reach into the community” — people we know — she said the vaccinated can secure unvaccinated neighbors’ “undivided attention” in everyday settings like the salon or the barbershop.