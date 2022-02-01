Editorial: To re-engage workers in Virginia, build on G3 and FastForward successes

The Youngkin administration and General Assembly can’t ignore this sidelined set of contributors. To re-engage these workers, elected leaders must build on the successes of two career and technical training programs. The G3 and FastForward initiatives provide financially sustainable pathways to high-demand job opportunities.

Launched in July 2021, G3 is a tuition assistance opportunity for students pursuing professions in early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades. Virginia’s 23 community colleges work to align their individual lists of approved G3 programs with local employment opportunities.

To be eligible for G3, students must qualify for in-state financial aid and have a household income of no more than 400% of the federal poverty level. They will have earned a high school diploma or GED and carry a minimum of six credit hours at a community college.

Students also are required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which supports a separate policy goal of boosting completion rates. G3 funds are “last dollar,” meaning they pick up the difference on any tuition, fees and books not covered by other grants or scholarships.