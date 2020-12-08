Editorial: To reach economic recovery, Virginia can improve its position on the world stage

“Maintaining Virginia’s position as the best state to do business and ensuring that all regions of the commonwealth can participate in our economic growth requires that we boost our international trade,” Northam said in a statement at the time. “Virginia has a great deal to offer, including the East Coast’s deepest port, and we are committed to doing more to support and promote growth-minded companies as they successfully expand into global markets.”

Then COVID-19 arrived, and the associated economic fallout persists. While the commonwealth’s unemployment rates have stayed below national levels, the most recent data from September showed Virginia had 243,000 fewer jobs compared to February.

Moreover, the decline in total employment doesn’t capture the disruption at individual household levels. Some Virginians used to be working full time but now only have part-time jobs. Others have lost second jobs, or seen their wages or hours lowered.

“There are several hundred thousand people in Virginia [who] are in a more difficult position from an employment perspective today than they were prior to the pandemic,” Moret said Friday.