Editorial: To reach economic recovery, Virginia must reposition its approaches here at home

This is the second of a two-part editorial.
Roughly nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus’ fervor is reaching new peaks.
On Wednesday, Virginia recorded 4,398 new cases, marking the commonwealth’s highest daily increase yet. Nearly two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, hospitalizations also surpassed 2,000 in a single day for the first time.
The disconcerting public health data comes amid an unacceptable unemployment backlog. Despite months of economic aid and employer/employee adjustments, almost 70,000 Virginians still were waiting for assistance as of earlier this week. With the pandemic still in full force, to reach economic recovery, Virginia must reposition its approaches here at home.
The commonwealth has been fortunate. Statewide unemployment rates consistently have stayed below the national level. But the data is clear: Outside of construction (+2.1%) and essential retail jobs like grocery stores and pharmacies (+3.3%), major employment sectors across Virginia have experienced a year of losses.
Leisure and hospitality (-21.7%) and nonessential retail jobs (-8.7%) have been hit hardest. Virginians who were fortunate enough to keep jobs in those sectors are enduring in-person safety issues at work. And those who have experienced losses in employment face painful circumstances at home.
“This really is shaping up to be — in Virginia, as in the country as a whole — kind of a K-shaped recovery where those (who are) in a certain population are doing quite well, while others are not,” said Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) President Stephen Moret during a recent presentation at the Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Summit & Forum on World Trade.
An analysis by VEDP found that high-wage workers earning at least $40 per hour have not experienced a large-scale loss of employment during the pandemic. These workers largely are white, male and hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, Moret said.
Conversely, workers earning less than $20 per hour experienced a peak decline of roughly 30% in employment. While that figure has recovered to 13%, the pandemic still is disproportionately affecting low-wage employees. These workers disproportionately are female, nonwhite and have less education, Moret added.
What’s the solution? As state leaders look ahead to recovery, there are four drivers that deserve expanded attention compared to prepandemic times.
First, there is hope that more companies will seek to position manufacturing and supply chain operations closer to customers. Moret classified that potential development as not just good for Virginia, but for the nation as a whole.
Second, the pandemic has hastened the “digitization of business,” which is a benefit for Virginia. Cloud computing, software, data centers, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and e-commerce are some of the economic interests with improved prospects, and the commonwealth was well-positioned to contend in these areas prior to COVID-19.
Third, Virginia can capitalize on new telework opportunities. Moret said that at one point during the pandemic, the commonwealth had the most work-from-home employees. That augmented the state’s ability to weather the worst of the in-person COVID-19 employment disruptions.
“One of the reasons that we were doing better than the rest of the country is that we have so many professional jobs that can be performed remotely,” Moret said.
The telework shift likely will continue, with some work turning hybrid between offices and homes, and other opportunities being pure remote work without a commercial location. But the pool of people and places capable of joining this trend has to expand.
Can Virginia’s smaller metro areas and rural communities make economic gains through this route? Can years of talk of universal broadband turn into action, where families in all corners of the state have service that is as readily available as a light switch?
Finally, the community college system will be an essential asset to retrain the workforce. Jobs in sectors such as leisure/hospitality or retail could lag a year or two behind the broader recovery. While state leaders suspect most Virginians will resume their pre-COVID-19 occupations and/or jobs, tens of thousands will need new career paths.
COVID-19 has been — and continues to be — a source of historic grief and strain. We can’t just lean on a vaccine and the same old mix of job opportunities. Fresh pursuits that can yield economic prosperity must be pursued here at home. Thousands of Virginians desperately are in need of help, and now is the time to adapt.
— Chris Gentilviso