Editorial: To reach economic recovery, Virginia must reposition its approaches here at home

First, there is hope that more companies will seek to position manufacturing and supply chain operations closer to customers. Moret classified that potential development as not just good for Virginia, but for the nation as a whole.

Second, the pandemic has hastened the “digitization of business,” which is a benefit for Virginia. Cloud computing, software, data centers, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and e-commerce are some of the economic interests with improved prospects, and the commonwealth was well-positioned to contend in these areas prior to COVID-19.

Third, Virginia can capitalize on new telework opportunities. Moret said that at one point during the pandemic, the commonwealth had the most work-from-home employees. That augmented the state’s ability to weather the worst of the in-person COVID-19 employment disruptions.

“One of the reasons that we were doing better than the rest of the country is that we have so many professional jobs that can be performed remotely,” Moret said.

The telework shift likely will continue, with some work turning hybrid between offices and homes, and other opportunities being pure remote work without a commercial location. But the pool of people and places capable of joining this trend has to expand.