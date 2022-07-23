Editorial: To stay a top state for business, Virginia must go all in on infrastructure

Since CNBC started its “Top States for Business” rankings 15 years ago, Virginia has been named No. 1 five times (2007, 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2021). But the path to that top ranking evolves each year, and of all the factors CNBC considers, infrastructure has become a more salient determinant over time.

Take the 2009 study’s methodology. The “transportation and infrastructure” category counted for only 300 points on CNBC’s 2,500-point scale, and it included a pretty fleeting explanation of why these elements matter to a state’s business climate.

“Access to transportation in all its modes is key to getting your products to market and your people on the move,” the survey’s methodology explained. “We measured the vitality of each state’s transportation system by the value of goods shipped by air, land and water. We looked at the availability of air travel in each state, and the quality of the roads.”

Now, in 2022, the category has been rebranded as just “infrastructure” — and its value has increased to 380 points, with criteria that is twice as long. While recent headlines covered Virginia’s slip to No. 3 in CNBC’s overall rankings, critical public works improvements should not go unnoticed.

The commonwealth finished No. 9 in infrastructure (its best showing ever) — up from No. 24 in 2021. While North Carolina and Washington state finished No. 1 and No. 2 overall in 2022, they were No. 17 and No. 29, respectively, in this individual category.

To stay a top state for business, Virginia must go all in on infrastructure investments. This is a direct indicator of economic competitiveness, and the need for resilience only will grow in the years to come.

COVID-19 was a real tipping point for the systems that support business. The pandemic “sparked a worldwide re-evaluation of supply chains, as well as where and how we work and travel,” CNBC said in its 2021 study. “Rebuilding supply chains and redefining the very nature of work takes a reimagined infrastructure,” CNBC added in its 2022 edition.

How did Virginia manage to make such strides during this highly disruptive time? State and local leaders already were committed to forward-thinking moves, regardless of how the public health crisis changed the economy.

As in 2009, CNBC continues to consider the “vitality of each state’s transportation system,” including air, water, road and rail. But the pandemic placed an extra strain on these routes.

Ports were a prime example, as U.S. sites suffered severe congestion issues. Yet thanks to $1.3 billion in gateway investments that began prior to COVID-19 — led by expanded lift capacity and deeper, wider ocean channels — the Port of Virginia emerged in a position of strength.

Another noteworthy factor in CNBC’s 2022 infrastructure criteria was “availability of vacant land, office and industrial space.” This is relevant to Virginia, as officials have been attentive to the need to improve the state’s site selection landscape.

In the recently approved budget, the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin dedicated more than $150 million to the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program — an economic development initiative aimed at opening doors to large-scale, job-generating projects.

For example, Lego’s recent decision to build a $1 billion, 340-acre toy manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County was welcome news, as it is anticipated to employ more than 1,760 people. But as a recent Times-Dispatch op-ed by former Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore explained, mega-sites typically are 1,000 acres or higher, and Virginia only has a handful of ready-to-build options.

Another pandemic-era component of CNBC’s 2022 infrastructure criteria was broadband availability. With remote work continuing to shape business opportunities, the rankings made note of the quality, availability and price of service.

Over the past few years, Virginia invested hundreds of millions of dollars to connect hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet options. Lawmakers also pursued innovative legislation to generate public-private partnerships between local governments and electric utilities.

The work is far from finished. CNBC’s 2022 infrastructure criteria also incorporated energy and environment factors: electrical grid reliability, access to renewables and “sustainability in the face of climate change,” which includes flooding, wildfires and extreme weather.

As of July 11, the U.S. already endured nine billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022, per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. Virginia largely has been spared from being the primary location in any of these events.

But to mark the start of hurricane season, the Youngkin administration alerted Virginians that NOAA forecasters predict an active slate of storms: 14 to 21 named events (winds 39 mph and up), 6 to 10 possible hurricanes (winds 74 mph and up), and 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; winds 111 mph and up).

Roughly 60% of the commonwealth’s population (4.9 million people) lives in coastal areas, the NOAA adds. But as Youngkin pointed out in the recent hurricane memo, severe weather can affect systems statewide. Look no further than the recent severe flooding in Buchanan County, which affected dozens of properties and families.

“This includes not only our coastal residents but inland Virginians as well,” he said. “History has proven that our inland communities are just as susceptible to hurricane impacts like flooding, tornadoes, and high winds.”

Our leaders not only have to strengthen our infrastructure. They have to protect it, too. To stay a top state for business, the commonwealth must go all in on this category.

— Chris Gentilviso