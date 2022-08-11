Editorial: To stop hate, elected leaders must take a real stand

Five years after the Unite the Right rally, James Alex Fields Jr. is in prison for life. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to 29 hate crimes after driving his car into a group of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others.

While Fields is behind bars, the kinds of hateful views and actions he and others espoused on that day still are all around us. In April, the West End Islamic Center in Short Pump was vandalized by trash, graffiti, glass and water bottles that damaged prayer rugs. Per NBC12’s report, it was the second such incident at the center in six months.

In June, St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church in Reston also was hit with graffiti tied to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, The Washington Post reported. Fairfax County police also said a fire was started on the property. In June and July, antisemitic flyers appeared in the city of Richmond’s Westover Hills neighborhood and Chesterfield County’s Bon Air community.

In NBC12’s report, a young child whose family prays at the West End Islamic Center asked: “Why are they doing this to us? Why do they hate us?”

This child’s innocence cuts to the heart of the matter. Preventing hate crimes hinges on accuracy and attention to detail.

Poor data is the first factor that needs to be remedied. The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program releases an annual set of hate crime statistics. The most recent year available (2020) shows 170 incidents in Virginia were reported to authorities. When the report was made available in August 2021, then-Attorney General Mark Herring suggested that figure represented an undercount.

Virginia State Police also produces its own set of hate crime statistics. In June of this year, the 2021 figures were released: 123 hate crimes in the commonwealth, affecting 106 victims. This marked a 35% decrease from VSP’s data for 2020.

But does a drop in reported offenses mean the number of occurrences actually declined? Those quantitative figures don’t seem to match recent ground-level observations in communities across Virginia.

The commonwealth’s definition of a hate crime has to adequately capture scenarios that can cause harm. From the Code of Virginia: “ ‘Hate crime’ means (i) a criminal act committed against a person or his property with the specific intent of instilling fear or intimidation in the individual against whom the act is perpetrated because of race, religion, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin or that is committed for the purpose of restraining that person from exercising his rights under the Constitution or laws of the Commonwealth or of the United States; (ii) any illegal act directed against any persons or their property because of those persons’ race, religion, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin; and (iii) all other incidents, as determined by law-enforcement authorities, intended to intimidate or harass any individual or group because of race, religion, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin.”

In response to the Unite the Right rally, the Virginia Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights issued a 130-page report in late 2020. Committee meetings “sought to identify the best practices used in defining, identifying, reporting, prosecuting, and preventing hate crimes.” Members recognized “obstacles and issues” in setting a strong definition.

Here’s one sample scenario:

“A crime does not qualify as a hate crime merely because the perpetrator can be shown to have substantial bias, or even to subscribe to a hateful ideology. To illustrate, if a neo-Nazi were to assault a Jewish person, that would not automatically qualify as a hate crime. Instead, one must show that the attacker was specifically and substantially motivated to perform the attack out of demographic animus.”

The report also addressed “measuring or reporting” hurdles. One contributing factor: “Attempting to prosecute a hate crime may cost [a] prosecutor a conviction of a lesser, easier-to-prove crime. Many suspected hate crimes are never prosecuted as such. Accordingly, relying on official numbers of convicted hate crimes likely understates the hate crime incidence.”

And what about the impact that hate crimes have on an entire community? Flyers in a residential area that target one group can strike fear in every neighbor on the block.

“Hate crimes affect the broader community in ways other crimes do not,” the report said. “Democracies are committed to equality and inclusivity. Hate crimes both demonstrate and [result] from ongoing divisions and prejudices among the public. Hate crimes threaten to reduce inclusion, create mutual animosity and distrust, and impede the proper functioning of democratic government.”

To stop hate, elected leaders must take a real stand. We need more than words. We need actions that transform how hate crimes are defined, measured and reported, and how laws are shaped and enforced. The health of our communities depends on this.

— Chris Gentilviso