Editorial: Toasting Virginia's wines

As the saying goes, make mine Virginia wine. And as the recent winners of the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup competition prove, there’s no shortage of outstanding labels from which to choose.

The Virginia Governor’s Cup, hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association, is considered one of the most stringent wine competitions in the United States.

All wines in the competition must be made from 100% Virginia fruit. A record-setting 544 wines from more than 100 wineries entered the competition this year, which were evaluated by a panel of 22 judges.

Barboursville Vineyards won the top award — the Governor’s Cup — for its 2015 Paxxito, a dessert wine, while 11 other wines landed top honors. The dozen comprise the “Governor’s Cup Case.” The winners were announced at a virtual ceremony in March.

“The wines in this year’s Governor’s Cup Case are a testament to the passion and pioneering spirit from which Virginia’s wine industry thrives,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “As we celebrate these high-quality and distinctive Virginia wines, we also honor the resilience of the farmers and winemakers who grow and craft them across our commonwealth.”