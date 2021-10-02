Editorial: Traditional infrastructure investments will improve human outcomes

Two examples accompanied that point: a decline in licensed drivers, with younger people opting for ride-sharing and biking; and a drop in married families with school-age kids, from more than 40% of households in 1970 to 20% in 2015. And Virginia’s own infrastructure investments since 2015 appear to reflect that shift. Consider three developments.

Public transit: The creation of recent bus lines in the Richmond region, from the Pulse in 2018 to new service along U.S. Route 1 in 2020, changed how we access jobs, education and health care. Whether you’re an employee at the SimpliSafe call center at Willow Lawn or a student at John Tyler Community College, a free-fare bus trip is a markedly different option than having to arrange a ride from a friend or family member.