Editorial: Two decades of speed bumps along Pocahontas 895

Next spring, the Pocahontas Parkway, also known as Pocahontas 895, will mark its 20th anniversary.

As it winds through part of the southeastern metro Richmond area, the highway is the route of choice for at least 17,000 motorists a day. If you’ve driven it, you know the tolls are notably high — this past summer, they hit $4.85 per two-axle vehicle, if you drive the full stretch from the main toll plaza. (Coming from Laburnum Avenue and Airport Drive in Henrico County, tolls are a bit cheaper.)

First opened to motorists May 2002, Pocahontas 895 has sweeping views as it spans the James River. Its nearly 9-mile length connects Interstate 95 and suburban areas of Chesterfield County, via Chippenham Parkway, to Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico.

As the first of ultimately many Virginia highway projects financed under the state’s Public-Private Transportation Act (passed in 1995), Pocahontas 895 is a trailblazer. But in its nearly two-decade lifespan, it has hit its share of speed bumps: early resistance, ongoing debt, multiple owners and rising tolls.