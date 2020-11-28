Editorial: Under new leadership, the search for a united COVID-19 policy begins

The holidays are the final chapter in a year showcasing the power of a pandemic and its ability to shatter norms.
In 2020, first days of school went from students waving “Goodbye” and riding the bus to a physical building, to opening a computer and saying “Hello” to their teachers online.
Election “Day” went from mostly everyone walking into a physical precinct and receiving an “I voted” sticker, to millions of people voting weeks beforehand in person, or at home via mail-in ballots. Thanksgiving dinners went from large turkeys and roundtable celebrations to smaller birds — and expectations — for the sake of safety amid the coronavirus.
As the calendar tilts toward 2021, the full promise of a vaccine still appears to be months away. The rollout of that development — and its effectiveness in protecting large segments of people — still is to be determined. And as seen in divides about how to reopen schools, how to vote and how to celebrate the holidays, everyday Virginians’ attitudes toward COVID-19 still will vary.
But local, state and national leaders set the tone in behavior. We believe in the potency of this virus, the protective measures to combat it — masks, hand-washing, social distancing, gathering outdoors — and the need for a more universal consensus on how to end this pandemic. Elections deliver change and, under new leadership, the search for a united COVID-19 policy begins.
After the 2020 elections and into Thanksgiving, the United States continued to carry the painful label of the hardest-hit nation by this pandemic. As of this writing, of the 61.1 million confirmed global cases, 12.9 million are here, per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Of the nearly 1.5 million global deaths, more than 263,000 are American lives lost — nearly the population of Madison, Wis., and Laredo, Texas.
Virginia recently hit its own grim milestones of 200,000 cases and 4,000 deaths. Over the past two weeks, the local numbers were concerning, with the curve of case totals on a steep climb.
While testing and treatments for this virus have improved, and many people have recovered, lost jobs, back rent and utility bills, and other hurdles persist. Virginians with pre-existing health conditions still are at greater risk, and hospital beds and medical professionals need to be available for health issues other than COVID-19.
Health care workers face exhaustion as cases and hospitalizations rise locally and nationally. And some faces filling hospital beds are the doctors, nurses and other staff members who are supposed to be treating the sick.
Even if your family directly has not been afflicted by this virus, your way of life likely has in some form. And in a country that preaches unity, our divided patchwork of responses has cost us. Our debates over the veracity of this indisputable public health issue diverted time and resources from real solutions.
As the Thanksgiving holiday approached, Virginians scrambled to get COVID-19 tests and dealt with long lines, delays and limited appointments. And even a negative test result does not mean you are virus-free. As The New York Times recently explained, tests are not 100% accurate. The patient might not have enough of the virus yet to register as positive. Or a person might contract the virus between taking a test and receiving a result.
A late effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to postpone travel appeared to do little to quell the longing for a sense of belonging among family and friends. In a few weeks, we’ll learn whether some packed airports and regularly scheduled Thanksgiving dinners put us closer to or further from that desired normalcy.
Behavior — and leadership — matter. There is no more time to lose to rhetoric that promotes dissension about the severity of this virus and the plan to end this pandemic.
As we move toward January, we have great expectations that Virginia will be part of a more united policy. We envision the governor, mayors, county administrators, and other key state and local officials sitting around a bigger COVID-19 response table, with a better national presence. If that happens, we’re confident our Thanksgiving tables in 2021 will be bigger — and safer.
— Chris Gentilviso