Editorial: Under new leadership, the search for a united COVID-19 policy begins

After the 2020 elections and into Thanksgiving, the United States continued to carry the painful label of the hardest-hit nation by this pandemic. As of this writing, of the 61.1 million confirmed global cases, 12.9 million are here, per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Of the nearly 1.5 million global deaths, more than 263,000 are American lives lost — nearly the population of Madison, Wis., and Laredo, Texas.

Virginia recently hit its own grim milestones of 200,000 cases and 4,000 deaths. Over the past two weeks, the local numbers were concerning, with the curve of case totals on a steep climb.

While testing and treatments for this virus have improved, and many people have recovered, lost jobs, back rent and utility bills, and other hurdles persist. Virginians with pre-existing health conditions still are at greater risk, and hospital beds and medical professionals need to be available for health issues other than COVID-19.

Health care workers face exhaustion as cases and hospitalizations rise locally and nationally. And some faces filling hospital beds are the doctors, nurses and other staff members who are supposed to be treating the sick.