Editorial: Universities should serve as laboratories for COVID-19 best practices

Throughout the fall 2020 semester, colleges and universities across the commonwealth and nation have grappled with how to resume schooling while also keeping the coronavirus under control.

Much attention has been focused on case outbreaks, behaviors that might drive community spread, and fears and doubts about how higher education can manage residential living and in-person classes amid the pandemic.

What about the success stories? Universities should serve as laboratories for COVID-19 best practices and George Mason University (GMU) is a great case study to start with.