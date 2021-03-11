Editorial: USDA should renew the food box to help combat hunger

We live in a wealthy country, yet hunger weighs heavily on millions of Americans. Even before COVID-19 began its terrible disruption of life, around 10% of U.S. households faced major challenges getting enough food. The virus has worsened the problem.

In the face of this hunger challenge, our society must use all available tools to help households in need. Over the past year, an additional tool — food boxes — has emerged in the fight against hunger, and the Biden administration would do well to continue it.

Since this past spring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has worked with food banks across the country to deliver some 136 million food boxes. The boxes initially contained only fresh produce, but later included meat, milk and fish.

The current authorization for the food box program ends in April, and the USDA must decide whether to renew it. Anti-hunger organizations are advocating for the program to continue, vouching for its proven benefits and the ability of local organizations to handle the logistics.

The Biden administration should heed the call and renew the program. This is an initiative of demonstrated effectiveness, strongly supported at the local level. It is a worthy addition in America’s fight against hunger.