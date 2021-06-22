Editorial: Vaccinate Virginia

Virginia officials joyfully announced on Monday that the state had reached a key milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: 70% of adult Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While this achievement is laudable, it doesn’t mean we can settle into complacency. Far from it.

As of Monday, Virginia became one of 16 states to reach President Joe Biden’s initial target of 70% of the nation’s adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine by July 4 — an appropriate date that would mark not only our nation’s independence, but that of freedom from an insidious virus that has upended our lives.

“We did it, Virginia!” Gov. Ralph Northam said on Twitter Monday. “Grateful to the millions of Virginians who rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated. Let’s all keep working to #VaccinateVirginia!”

Altogether in the commonwealth, 60.5% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, ahead of the national figure of 55.9%. In terms of the total population, that figure is 49.5% for Virginia and 45.2% for the United States.

We’re still short of the 70% figure that medical experts have estimated of the population that needs to be vaccinated to contain the spread of the potentially lethal virus and achieve “herd immunity.”