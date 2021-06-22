Editorial: Vaccinate Virginia

Virginia officials joyfully announced on Monday that the state had reached a key milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: 70% of adult Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While this achievement is laudable, it doesn’t mean we can settle into complacency. Far from it.
As of Monday, Virginia became one of 16 states to reach President Joe Biden’s initial target of 70% of the nation’s adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine by July 4 — an appropriate date that would mark not only our nation’s independence, but that of freedom from an insidious virus that has upended our lives.
“We did it, Virginia!” Gov. Ralph Northam said on Twitter Monday. “Grateful to the millions of Virginians who rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated. Let’s all keep working to #VaccinateVirginia!”
Altogether in the commonwealth, 60.5% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, ahead of the national figure of 55.9%. In terms of the total population, that figure is 49.5% for Virginia and 45.2% for the United States.
We’re still short of the 70% figure that medical experts have estimated of the population that needs to be vaccinated to contain the spread of the potentially lethal virus and achieve “herd immunity.”
And since it became apparent that the U.S. would miss Biden’s original target by the July 4 deadline, on Tuesday the White House announced a new goal of ensuring that 70% of Americans age 27 and older would receive at least one shot through the July 4 weekend. That should be easier to accomplish as 70% of Americans age 30 and older have received at least one shot.
The encouraging news is the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to drop. For instance, new daily cases exceeded a seven-day moving average of 5,900 in early January, according to Northam’s office, and dropped to under 250 by June 1.
But the gruesome fact remains that this highly contagious virus has claimed the lives of more than 11,300 Virginians. Nationally, more than 602,000 people have died, while globally that total exceeds 3.8 million. The virus still is here.
Those who are unvaccinated remain susceptible to contracting the virus, a risk made more worrisome as the Delta variant spreads faster in states with lower inoculation rates, the RTD reported. Northam, the nation’s only physician-governor, acknowledged the variant’s threat to vaccination progress.
“As long as there are vectors, as long as there are individuals walking around, existing, that have not been vaccinated, then that’s where those variants like to go to live,” Northam said Monday, speaking outside of Hope Pharmacy in Church Hill, per the RTD. “The more people we can get vaccinated, the better. We’re going to do everything that we can.”
A key challenge is reaching as many people as possible. Vaccination rates vary widely across Virginia.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, told The Virginian-Pilot earlier this month that officials are focused on increasing people’s access to vaccinations, particularly in rural areas.
“What we’re recognizing in the remaining (unvaccinated) population, is absolutely there are people who are choosing not to be vaccinated, but there’s actually a large number of people who wouldn’t mind, but it wasn’t a big enough priority” to register or go to a vaccination site, Avula said. “When those potential barriers are lowered, then it makes it a much easier decision.”
Regions across the state are pursuing creative solutions to reach new pockets of people.
For instance in Arlington, county officials placed cocktail napkins and coasters in some restaurants featuring QR codes that allow patrons to schedule vaccinations. White’s Travel Center, the bustling truck stop along Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County, worked with Raphine Medical Associates, the Virginia Department of Health and the governor’s office to offer vaccinations.
Aggressive outreach is critical to increasing the number of vaccinations. People shouldn’t have to be offered incentives to get their shot in the arm. They should rise to the call of helping to defeat this public health crisis.
To find where you can obtain a shot in Virginia, visit: vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682. There is a solution to helping stanch the virus: Get vaccinated. And remember, it’s free.
— Pamela Stallsmith
But the gruesome fact remains that this highly contagious lethal virus has claimed the lives of more than 11,300 Virginians. Nationally, more than 602,000 people have died, while globally that total exceeds 3.8 million.