Editorial: Vax Americana

Even before the new study came out, Offit saw enough other evidence of decreased transmission from vaccines that he said he liked the idea of issuing vaccine passports for travel, restaurants or other venues.

Data from Israel, where most of the population already is vaccinated, show rapidly dropping deaths and hospitalizations. “Nothing is foolproof,” he says, but people will be much safer mixing with others who are vaccinated than those who are not.

The new study results also should allay fears that the vaccines’ astounding clinical trial results wouldn’t hold up in the real world. One concern was a small sample size. While there were thousands of people enrolled in those trials, infections relatively were uncommon so only a small number of people became infected either in the vaccine arm or in the placebo group.

In this new study, there were 161 infections in the control group of 994 unvaccinated people. By contrast, among the 2,479 vaccinated participants, only eight became infected between their first and second doses, which are given three or four weeks apart. Only three people were infected after they fully were vaccinated (two weeks after receiving the second shot).