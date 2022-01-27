Editorial: Virginia has to address housing challenges head-on

Last September, candidate Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts about a critical issue not just in Virginia but across the country: evictions.

“I think that there’s a really good legal framework in place to provide resources and support for people so that they won’t be kicked out of their homes,” Youngkin said at a debate in Northern Virginia. He then shifted to the importance of the economic recovery from COVID-19, adding, “I believe the No. 1 way we’re going to help folks with their rent is to get them jobs.”

At that time, the commonwealth just had extended pandemic-era protections through August 2022, including emergency assistance for tenants through the state’s Rent Relief Program. By the end of 2021, 70,000-plus households received roughly $1 billion through the initiative, and Virginia earned national attention for its efficiency deploying aid.