Editorial: Virginia hospitals can do better on price transparency

When purchasing an item or a service — a new appliance, a car repair, a meal and more — consumers generally know how much it will cost beforehand. Customers visiting a home improvement store, an auto care shop or a restaurant without any idea of the bill likely would walk out.

Why should health care be any different? In January 2021, a new federal rule took effect to help patients understand the cost of medical needs before receiving care. Per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the price transparency policy requires each U.S. hospital to provide information in two ways online: via a “comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services”; and “in a display of shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.”

Virginians have every right to assess financial considerations in advance, not after the fact. Yet a study released in February by the nonpartisan, nonprofit PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows facilities across the commonwealth are failing to follow the new directive.

Virginia hospitals can do better on price transparency. Of 23 that were profiled in the report, only three were rated as “compliant”: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.

Of the 20 commonwealth hospitals deemed “noncompliant,” seven were in the Greater Richmond region: Chippenham Medical Center, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, VCU Medical Center, Johnston-Willis Hospital and John Randolph Medical Center.

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville, and LewisGale hospitals in Low Moor, Blacksburg, Pulaski and Salem also did not meet the mark.

To make its assessments, PatientRightsAdvocate.org reviewed each hospital’s website, looking for a machine-readable list of all items and services. It also checked if prices were present for the 300 most common services, either via a list of charges or an estimator tool.

The advocacy group then scrutinized the “completeness of the required data.” Were there clear codes and descriptions for services or charges? If a hospital used a price estimator tool, were consumers able to see clearly identifiable options, regardless of insurance status?

PatientRightsAdvocate.org also found consumers faced barriers to determining costs — notably requests to submit personal or plan information, which are not part of the federal price transparency rule. Hospitals were deemed noncompliant for reasons including blanks or zeros in key fields, a lack of descriptions for items and services, or the absence of both negotiated rates with insurers or discounted cash prices for patients going that route.

Virginia hospitals and their staff members have worked tirelessly and heroically over the past two-plus years to provide lifesaving care amid a historic pandemic. Perhaps there are legitimate variables that explain why the new transparency rule is not being followed. Perhaps area facilities are facing their own hurdles unrelated to a new federal regulation that largely was implemented amid a crisis.

But no matter what is causing the lack of compliance, America continues to spend much more than other developed countries on health care, with worse outcomes and life expectancy.

According to Health System Tracker, a partnership between the Peterson Center on Health Care and the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. spent $11,945 per person in 2020. That’s roughly double the amount incurred by comparable countries. Health care as a share of U.S. gross domestic product also has ballooned from 6% in 1970 to 19% in 2020.

“The lack of compliance by hospitals is about more than simply the failure to follow the legal requirements,” PatientRightsAdvocate.org argued. “It is also about the failure of hospitals to provide critically needed information to consumers so they can make better health decisions.”

PatientRightsAdvocate.org suggested a few steps to improve the hospital price transparency rule going forward. The federal government could step up enforcement beyond issuing warning letters or publicly disclosing names of hospitals that fail to comply.

The rule could be revised to end nonbinding estimates and push hospitals to pivot toward fixed prices. CMS also could engage local patients and hospitals to gather feedback about first-year challenges, and work together to set data standards that promote efficiency and accountability for all parties.

If patients are not equipped with reliable cost choices, and providers are not able to supply them, how will our health care system ever improve its spending habits and achieve better outcomes? Virginia hospitals can do better on price transparency.

— Chris Gentilviso