Editorial: Virginia is ready to hire but I-64's not ready for more traffic

As many as 352 new jobs are coming to New Kent County. In February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced AutoZone will invest $185.2 million to build a new warehouse, distribution and import center.

The new 800,000-square-foot center will be the company’s East Coast distribution operation that will draw increased freight traffic from the Port of Virginia in addition to workers.

Less than an hour west and north of New Kent is Hanover County, where Walgreens plans to build a $34.2 million micro-fulfillment center for high-value pharmaceuticals at the Atlee Station Logistics Center. That promises to bring another 249 jobs.

These coming facilities will create needed economic development, attracting hundreds who likely will come from across the region, not just central Virginia, but from Hampton Roads and points south. Virginia is ready for more jobs, but our roads, especially sections of Interstate 64, are not ready for the increased traffic.

How can the commonwealth bring jobs to a region without first figuring out the impact to the existing transportation infrastructure?

The Virginia Department of Transportation has spent the better part of the last decade widening I-64. More than $500 million has been poured into the east-west highway, with multiple smaller-phased projects spanning from the city of Richmond and Henrico County, and then throughout Hampton Roads with some stretches adding express toll lanes. The agency proudly announced last fall crews had completed widening in sections of Williamsburg, and York and James City counties.

But the widening comes to an abrupt halt once I-64 approaches the New Kent County corridor. As stated in a September 2021 final I-64/664 corridor improvement plan report, “a gap will remain” between Exit 234 and Exit 205.

As it stands now, when traveling west, the multilane thoroughfare gradually tapers down to two lanes once past Exit 234, just after Lightfoot in James City County. It stays that way until about Exit 205, at Bottoms Bridge where it fans back out to three lanes.

When motorists enter New Kent County, from either direction, they’re back in the woods, with two lanes and narrow shoulders. A motorist, frankly, is stuck if there is any kind of roadwork, accident or disabled vehicle. That alone leads motorists to hop on navigation apps to find a quicker route around the bottleneck.

The bottleneck spills onto secondary roads, such as state Routes 249 and 30, for example, but there are a few smaller roads. The primary and secondary roads already are affected and that impacts police, fire and rescue arrival times. It causes issues for school buses picking up or dropping off children, or inexperienced drivers who are on the secondary roads.

The area likely will be become more congested once the AutoZone facility opens, or when more workers head to new jobs in Hanover County.

“Route 249 is a county and curvy road and (was) never created for that kind of traffic,” says New Kent County Board of Supervisor Patricia Paige. “It’s a safety issue.”

She also notes the VCU Health Emergency Center is in New Kent County. If ambulances need to get to Richmond fast and there’s a bottleneck, then that’s a problem.

New Kent County is one the fastest growing regions, with a population of 22,945, representing a 25% increase from a decade ago, according to 2020 census data.

Paige also serves on various regional transportation boards — the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization, PlanRVA and the Central Virginia Transportation Authority. Asking why VDOT hasn’t yet widened this 29-mile stretch of I-64 “had become my fight song,” she said.

It is a priority for the agency, which “is optimistic that the remaining gap of Interstate 64 between exits 205 and 234 will be improved,” VDOT spokeswoman Emily Ward said in an email. She added, while VDOT is working on cost estimates, there is no “formalized funding or project schedule.”

Virginia legislators currently are working on securing some funding. Both the House of Delegates and the state Senate approved amended versions of the budget bill to transfer money to enhance I-64 between exits 205 and 234 to provide long-term traffic flow improvements. The figures are fluid, with varied amounts for different portions along the 29-mile stretch.

Other conversations are happening, as Virginia is working on statewide rail plan and other commuter options to alleviate traffic and enable more people to consider other options than driving.

“It’s not even about the jobs. It’s about how do you get your goods? It’s about how do you get home from work?” Paige said. “It’s about ... how do you get to Richmond to (get to) work on time? Sometimes the traffic is slow because of rubbernecking.”

In the release from February regarding the AutoZone jobs, Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller stated: “The Youngkin administration will actively seek ways to ensure The Port of Virginia and the road and rail freight corridors are positioned to handle increased capacity for years to come.”

Sounds like a call to action.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks