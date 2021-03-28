Editorial: Virginia needs more statues to women

Henrietta Lacks: Her life was unremarkable but her death has made her famous. She was born in Roanoke in 1920 and lived the first few years of her life in the city’s West End neighborhood. When her mother died in childbirth in 1924, her father moved the remaining family to Halifax County. In time, she grew up, married and moved to Baltimore, where she died in 1951 at age 31 due to cervical cancer. Before her death, doctors took some cell samples without her knowledge or consent. Those cells remain alive today. They became the first cells ever successfully cloned and have gone on to become part of the greatest medical advances in history, from helping to develop the polio vaccine to aiding the study of genome mapping. By some estimates, scientists have grown 20 tons of cells from the samples. Her story was told in the bestseller, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” Both Roanoke and Halifax County could claim rights to a statue to Lacks.