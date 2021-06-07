Editorial: Virginia’s community colleges have a set of tools to deliver an enrollment turnaround

Fewer students mean fewer degree and certificate holders, and workforce needs subsequently could be left unfilled. But thanks to some sound investments, Virginia’s community colleges have a set of tools to deliver an enrollment turnaround.

Three key developments took place during the pandemic that we hope will help close gaps in the years to come. First, COVID-19 propelled VCCS to create a centralized portal to explore online class offerings and connect with navigators who can help shape educational experiences.

Launched in May 2020, CollegeAnywhereVA connects prospective students to more than 10,000 choices provided by all 23 campuses. Students previously might have been limited to synchronous, in-person learning options with set times at their nearby school. Now, the foundation is in place so that going forward, they can work in credits around their schedules, even if the college teaching the class is not nearby.