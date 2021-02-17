Editorial: Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act is a necessary first step

Consumer groups warn the onus is on Virginians to work with businesses to understand how data is being collected and used. Moreover, unlike California’s law, Virginians would not have a private right of action, with violations instead handled by the attorney general’s office.

Personal data is too important to be left in a chaotic state. While the CDPA has some issues, it represents progress, not perfection — a necessary first step toward better protections.

“Because of the time we’re in, any and everybody needs to be conscious of the fact of the data in which you hold, process and control doesn’t belong to you,” Hayes said in The Roanoke Times report. “That personal identifiable information belongs to the people.”

We agree. By finally giving Virginians a say in how their personal data is used, we expect more improvements in the years ahead. This past November, Golden State voters passed Proposition 24 — the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Effective January 2023 (the same time as Virginia’s law would go into effect) the CPRA updates the original CCPA by “extending enforcement exemptions, defining the term ‘consent’ and imposing additional privacy policy disclosures,” the NLR reported in November.