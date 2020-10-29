Editorial: Virginia’s new coastal resilience plan has to deliver tangible solutions

Climate change is economic change. First, long-term flooding and sea level threats in Virginia apply to more than a small slice of people. Recent census figures show more than 70% of the commonwealth’s population lives in coastal communities, from metropolitan areas in Hampton Roads, to rural corners of the Northern Neck, the Middle Peninsula and the Eastern Shore.

Second, steps to mitigate climate change and sea level rise help secure Virginia’s economic future and livelihood. Our 139,000 military personnel and contractors — and our shipbuilding industry — cannot thrive if bases are inaccessible due to tidal flooding, storm surges or stormwater/floodwater management issues.

Third, investments that strongly respond to climate change issues mean greater flexibility for Virginians. The resilience plan notes that a majority of workers in coastal areas like the Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula out-commute for a balance between rural living and job opportunities in urban centers. That mobility is at risk, as are government budgets if property taxes drop due to waterfront homes losing their suitability because of rising weather-related threats.