Editorial: Virginia’s new coastal resilience plan has to deliver tangible solutions

Climate change no longer can be an ideological battle. There is no time to waste.
The data inside Virginia’s new Coastal Resilience Master Planning Framework is clear. Recent estimates show that 250,000 acres of land, nearly 1,500 miles of roads and just under $17.5 billion in property in the commonwealth lie less than 5 feet above the high tide line.
Roughly 25% of Virginia makes up the state’s coastal region, and each year, the state is grappling with more severe weather events. In 2018-19, the commonwealth suffered nine weather- and climate-related disasters, leading to approximately $1.6 billion in damage.
“The pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives, but not the fact that our planet is warming, land is sinking, sea levels are rising, and extreme weather events are more frequent and more severe,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “The science is clear: Climate change is threatening our way of life, and there is no time to waste.”
We agree. This 314-page document unveiled on Oct. 22 needs to be transformed from words to actions. The state’s new coastal resilience plan has to deliver tangible solutions.
Climate change is economic change. First, long-term flooding and sea level threats in Virginia apply to more than a small slice of people. Recent census figures show more than 70% of the commonwealth’s population lives in coastal communities, from metropolitan areas in Hampton Roads, to rural corners of the Northern Neck, the Middle Peninsula and the Eastern Shore.
Second, steps to mitigate climate change and sea level rise help secure Virginia’s economic future and livelihood. Our 139,000 military personnel and contractors — and our shipbuilding industry — cannot thrive if bases are inaccessible due to tidal flooding, storm surges or stormwater/floodwater management issues.
Third, investments that strongly respond to climate change issues mean greater flexibility for Virginians. The resilience plan notes that a majority of workers in coastal areas like the Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula out-commute for a balance between rural living and job opportunities in urban centers. That mobility is at risk, as are government budgets if property taxes drop due to waterfront homes losing their suitability because of rising weather-related threats.
Fourth, the maintenance of cherished natural and cultural resources hinges on a secure coastal region. Fisheries, wildlife, aquaculture and more depend on healthy ecosystems. Tourist attractions such as Jamestown, Fort Monroe and Yorktown also are right in the thick of sea level, erosion and flooding issues. We wish to maintain their role as economic engines for our state going forward.
When we read the goals of the Coastal Resilience Master Planning Framework, we still see much work to be done. By the end of 2021, the commonwealth plans to develop and begin implementing four items:
“Identification of priority projects to increase the resilience of coastal communities, including both built and natural assets at risk due to sea level rise and flooding
“Establishment of a financing strategy, informed by regional differences and equity considerations, to support execution of the plan
“Effective incorporation of climate change projections into all of the Commonwealth’s programs addressing coastal zone built and natural infrastructure at risk due to sea level rise and flooding
“Coordination of all state, federal, regional, and local coastal adaptation and protection efforts in accordance with the guiding principles of this Framework”
As the governor said, there is no time to waste. And delivering tangible solutions to Virginians also requires a universal embrace of the first principle listed in the coastal resilience plan:
“Acknowledge climate change and its consequences, and base decision making on the best available science.”
— Chris Gentilviso