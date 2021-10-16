Editorial: Virginia’s renewed focus on the financial-aid form matters for education and the economy

As the 2021 calendar moves deeper into the fall, students across the commonwealth are facing tough decisions about their educational futures.
Key application dates for Virginia colleges and universities begin in a matter of weeks. At Virginia Tech, for example, students are presented with three “undergraduate decision plans”: early decision (deadline: Nov. 1), which poses a binding offer of admission; early action (deadline: Dec. 1), which is a popular nonbinding alternative; or regular decision (deadline: Jan. 15), which also consists of a nonbinding offer, but space depends on the volume of students who were admitted early.
One of the fundamental factors that shapes a student’s college application experience with any institution is affordability. Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can help remove financial barriers. But according to an August analysis from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, a little more than 60% of high school seniors did so during the 2020-21 school year, signaling room for improvement.
Virginia’s renewed focus on the FAFSA matters for education and the economy. The commonwealth’s goals won’t materialize without this critical first step in the higher ed process.
In 2014, SCHEV introduced The Virginia Plan for Higher Education, a strategic framework aimed at making the commonwealth the most educated state by 2030. Updated every six years, the plan was “designed to identify trends that the commonwealth must address if it is to prosper and succeed,” per SCHEV’s 2018 annual report.
This January, SCHEV unveiled a revised framework to meet the historic moments of the previous year and fit three key attributes. “The events of 2020 — COVID-19, social justice reforms and concerns about a civil society — reinforce the need for this plan,” SCHEV Director Peter Blake said in a statement. “Now more than ever, the commonwealth should aspire to a system of higher education that is equitable, affordable and transformative.”
In a two-page summary document, the “affordable” segment of SCHEV’s plan highlights a consequence college applicants can endure long after picking a school. In Virginia, the average student debt for the Class of 2018 was $30,363, slightly higher than the national average of $29,200.
To remedy that debt conundrum, SCHEV calls for ways to “invest in and support the development of initiatives that provide cost savings to students while maintaining the effectiveness of instruction.” And the push to help students and their families make smarter financial choices should begin firmly during the college application process, with the FAFSA at the center of the messaging.
Shortly after SCHEV’s strategic plan update, Gov. Ralph Northam established a work group in March to help boost FAFSA completion rates across Virginia. After months of discussions, the unit delivered a report in September to Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, citing some metrics that shaped the urgency of its tasks, and some proposed strategies to spark a turnaround.
In the spring of 2021, 4,315 fewer Virginia high school seniors finished their forms, a 10% drop from the previous year. In Virginia’s Title I high schools, FAFSA completions dropped 33%, demonstrating how the principles of equity and affordability are intertwined.
“These COVID-related declines meant that more than ever, students who had the most to gain from state and federal aid were missing out on thousands of dollars in financial assistance for college and postsecondary training,” the work group report stressed.
To raise participation, SCHEV partnered with the Virginia College Access Network to boost one-on-one advising and provide free virtual meetings from March to June. By August, the decline in FAFSA completions from the previous year had narrowed to roughly 5% among all students, SCHEV’s analysis said.
To enhance awareness, the commonwealth also made the FAFSA a core component of new and familiar educational opportunities. Examples ranged from implementing curriculum in the state’s required high school personal finance course, to requiring the FAFSA for new G3 programs in high-demand fields (early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades) at community colleges.
But even with additional outreach, applications from students in Title I schools still were 22.3% lower than the previous August, SCHEV’s analysis added. And the FAFSA work group was frank in its assessment: More has to be done.
Leaders need to foster better “statewide coordination & policy alignment,” led by a College Access & Completion Advisory Board. Students need firmer “wraparound supports,” such as full-time advisers who develop relationships and build trust with their families.
And most importantly, the commitment to educate applicants and their caregivers about the FAFSA can’t be temporary. Why not assemble the infrastructure for a permanent one-on-one virtual advising platform, or connect the FAFSA to adult support systems like free tax prep services? In late September, Northam announced Virginia received a $24.7 million grant that is expected to help jump-start deeper statewide college access initiatives.
“Holding a postsecondary degree or credential is essential to many 21st-century jobs,” said the opening line of the FAFSA work group report. That statement applies not just to graduates but to employers, too. The commonwealth’s educational — and economic — goals won’t come together without a greater focus on completing this vital financial-aid form.
— Chris Gentilviso