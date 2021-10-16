Editorial: Virginia’s renewed focus on the financial-aid form matters for education and the economy

In a two-page summary document, the “affordable” segment of SCHEV’s plan highlights a consequence college applicants can endure long after picking a school. In Virginia, the average student debt for the Class of 2018 was $30,363, slightly higher than the national average of $29,200.

To remedy that debt conundrum, SCHEV calls for ways to “invest in and support the development of initiatives that provide cost savings to students while maintaining the effectiveness of instruction.” And the push to help students and their families make smarter financial choices should begin firmly during the college application process, with the FAFSA at the center of the messaging.

Shortly after SCHEV’s strategic plan update, Gov. Ralph Northam established a work group in March to help boost FAFSA completion rates across Virginia. After months of discussions, the unit delivered a report in September to Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, citing some metrics that shaped the urgency of its tasks, and some proposed strategies to spark a turnaround.