Editorial: Virginia’s toughest COVID-19 test yet calls for everyone to act responsibly

“We don’t want to extend this but we may have to,” Northam said of Virginia’s restrictions. “It all depends on what the virus is doing next. And that depends on what you do.”

That seems to be America’s Achilles’ heel. What are we doing? We’ve gone to great lengths to debate the veracity of the virus or the utility of public health measures. And after a heated national election cycle that saw science heavily diluted by politics, we saw more quibbling at the state level on Thursday.

If there were a universal embrace of this one sentence in the governor’s Thursday executive order, we all would be in a better place: “Virginians must continue to practice the measures that we know work to stem the spread of the virus: Wash your hands, avoid touching your face, avoid gatherings, and wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors.”

Nowhere in that sentence are mentions of curfews, caps on gatherings or other lockdown procedures — just a plea to embrace common sense about how disease spreads.