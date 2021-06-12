Editorial: Virginia tourism: looking ahead to recovery

What parts of the tourism industry have been most hard hit during the pandemic?

When we look at employment by industry, the leisure and hospitality sector has been the No. 1 most impacted sector in Virginia for employment losses, by orders of magnitude above other industries since the onset of the pandemic — and the gap remains large.

The No. 2 most negatively impacted sector has been local government. Unfortunately, it has been too easy to follow this story through our data; declines in visitation and visitor spending have directly eroded local tax revenues — which have led to local government job losses as these reduced revenues flow through to local budgets.

We’ve seen declines as much as 20% to 30% in annual local excise tax collections for the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, even though that data only covers the initial period of the pandemic.

Beyond straining essential services and critical employment such as police and firefighters, reduced local government budgets will constrain the ability of local governments and destinations to tell and promote their stories as the recovery grows stronger.

Virginia is among the most visited states in the nation. What are among the most popular destinations?