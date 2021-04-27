Editorial: Virginia will pay you to move to Southside or Southwest. (Some restrictions apply)

So how’s this working out? We don’t know yet. Too soon to tell.

By the time the program got started, many of that year’s graduates already had made plans and then the pandemic hit. But here’s what we do know: The first year, 120 people applied, 92 were accepted and 73 wound up fulfilling the requirements the first year so far — for which the commission paid out $670,000 in loan repayments.

That cohort still has a year to go. This past year, the commission had 91 people apply and 77 accepted; they just now are coming up on the end of their first year. If they all fulfill the requirements, that would be $1.35 million. The deadline to apply for the third cohort is Friday; see: www.revitalizeva.org/grant-loan-program/student-loan-repayment

Here’s what we do know: The first year, the single biggest group was special education teachers (24%), followed by math teachers (14%) and science teachers (12%). The second year, it was special education teachers (23%), occupational therapists (19%) and science teachers (17%).

Geographically, these groups are spread across Southwest and Southside, with the biggest concentration in the subregion that includes the cities of Bristol and Galax, and the counties of Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe.